The IPL mega auction is fast approaching, and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's future with Delhi Capitals is becoming increasingly uncertain. In recent reports, the franchise is reconsidering its plans, once considered a guaranteed retention, due to the significant operational changes. Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal had previously declared Pant as their top retention priority for the upcoming season.

The delay in finalising Pant's retention is due to a major restructuring in the franchise that is now under the management of the GMR group for the next two years, according to a report. The franchise is keen to hold on to Pant, but complexities over how responsibilities should be divided between GMR and JSW need ironing out before any decision can be made.

Other IPL teams are eyeing Pant as a potential captaincy candidate as the deadline for retention looms. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are both interested in acquiring him, making Delhi Capitals’ decision-making even more difficult. If Pant enters the auction, his market value is expected to soar as there are multiple franchises that want a new leader.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals has also announced new leadership roles within the team. Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani have been named the director of cricket and head coach. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the chairman of JSW Sports, overseeing cricket operations, while he will not be involved in managing the men’s team during this period.

Pant's future is in the balance as the upcoming IPL mega auction is due to take place in late November, and fans and analysts are watching this situation keenly. With the next step possibly changing the landscape of the IPL, Rishabh Pant is one of the most sought-after players in Indian cricket as teams prepare to make strategic moves.



