Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their 2023 campaign on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants, following the inaugural match of the season the day prior. After playing their first game away from home, the Capitals will return to Delhi for their next match against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With high hopes and anticipation, the Delhi Capitals are ready to take the field and make their mark in the 2023 season.

At the mini-auction, Delhi Capitals secured a major international signing in the form of Rilee Rossouw. The South African top-order batsman has already made a name for himself, having scored two T20I centuries in 2022. He has also previously featured in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. In addition, Capitals also added England's Phil Salt and veteran Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma to their roster for the upcoming tournament.

Delhi Capitals will conclude their group stage campaign with a home match against Chennai Super Kings on May 20. Last season, the Capitals narrowly missed out on the playoffs, finishing fifth in the group stage, two points behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 6; April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

READ| Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad