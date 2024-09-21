Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Skipper Rishabh Pant amassed 446 runs striking at 155 for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant is poised to be the top retention pick for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant, who made a triumphant return to the IPL in 2024 after missing the previous edition, showcased his prowess by scoring 446 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 155, with an impressive average of 40.55. Speculations regarding potential differences between Pant and the Delhi Capitals regarding the retention amount have been dispelled, as the franchise's management has confirmed to Cricbuzz that Pant will indeed be retained in the top bracket.

According to reports, Pant, who was in the INR 16 crore bracket for the Capitals in the 2022-24 cycle, will remain the first choice retention, with a likely increase in salary depending on the total purse amount. Pant, who took over as captain in the latter half of IPL 2021, replacing Shreyas Iyer, is viewed as the future of the franchise. It appears that the 2020 finalists are committed to this vision by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The report indicates that if the BCCI permits five retentions, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be the second and third retentions for the franchise after Pant, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs as the two overseas picks. In the event of a sixth option for uncapped players, the promising wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made significant strides in IPL 2024 for the Capitals, is likely to be retained.

Under Pant's leadership, the Delhi Capitals finished sixth on the points table, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot due to net run rate considerations.

The retention rules have not yet been officially announced by the BCCI. However, according to a recent report by IANS, it is expected that the announcement will be made soon, as the end of the month is approaching. The mega auction is then anticipated to occur in the latter half of November, and it will likely take place outside of India.

