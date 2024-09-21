Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

'So much tension and stress...': Father of EY Employee who died of 'overwork'

Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Skipper Rishabh Pant amassed 446 runs striking at 155 for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishabh Pant is poised to be the top retention pick for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant, who made a triumphant return to the IPL in 2024 after missing the previous edition, showcased his prowess by scoring 446 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 155, with an impressive average of 40.55. Speculations regarding potential differences between Pant and the Delhi Capitals regarding the retention amount have been dispelled, as the franchise's management has confirmed to Cricbuzz that Pant will indeed be retained in the top bracket.

According to reports, Pant, who was in the INR 16 crore bracket for the Capitals in the 2022-24 cycle, will remain the first choice retention, with a likely increase in salary depending on the total purse amount. Pant, who took over as captain in the latter half of IPL 2021, replacing Shreyas Iyer, is viewed as the future of the franchise. It appears that the 2020 finalists are committed to this vision by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The report indicates that if the BCCI permits five retentions, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be the second and third retentions for the franchise after Pant, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs as the two overseas picks. In the event of a sixth option for uncapped players, the promising wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made significant strides in IPL 2024 for the Capitals, is likely to be retained.

Under Pant's leadership, the Delhi Capitals finished sixth on the points table, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot due to net run rate considerations.

The retention rules have not yet been officially announced by the BCCI. However, according to a recent report by IANS, it is expected that the announcement will be made soon, as the end of the month is approaching. The mega auction is then anticipated to occur in the latter half of November, and it will likely take place outside of India.

Also read| Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

DNA TV Show: What role does politics play in Tirupati laddoo row? Is this battle for ownership of temple trust?

DNA TV Show: What role does politics play in Tirupati laddoo row? Is this battle for ownership of temple trust?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement