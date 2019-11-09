Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting reveals why Ashwin will have a 'tremendous impact' in IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals' (DC) Aussie head coach Ricky Ponting praised new addition Ravichandran Ashwin and claimed that the off-spinner can become a valuable part to any team he is a part of.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday (November 7) confirmed the trade of Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs. 1.5 crore in exchange of left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith bringing an end to all the speculations over Ashwin's future for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

In the last two seasons, Ashwin captained KXIP in 28 matches and knocked 25 wickets for himself.

"Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he is a part of, and I am sure it is going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals. It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners."

"I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it," Delhi Capitals coach Ponting said in an official statement.

Before his move to KXIP, Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings, where he won the IPL trophy twice in 2010 and 2011. He also was part of Rising Pune Supergiants when CSK were serving their ban over a fixing scandal.

"I would like to wish Suchith all the very best, and I am sure he will excel in his new team. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals family," Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said.

"He is easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Ashwin's presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize - the IPL title," he added.