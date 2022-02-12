IPL 2022 mega auction: Delhi Capitals buy David Warner for THIS much

Australia opener and former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, has been picked up for Rs 6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. He had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

The man was removed from his captaincy and also was kept on the sidelines last season, so it will be interesting to see if Delhi will be making him the opener after losing Shikhar Dhawan earlier.

In 2021, Warner had scored 195 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 107.73. He was soon sacked as captain and eventually dropped by Sunrisers. The Aussie cricketers had captained Sunrisers to the 2016 title.

However, after a disappointing 2021 season, he changed the tide at the T20 World Cup and became the second-highest scorer with a tally of 289 runs, an average of over 48, and a strike rate of 146.70. He was in fact instrumental in Australia winning its maiden T20 world title.