The star batter withdrew from the IPL 2025 due to commitments with the national team. As a result, the BCCI has banned the batter from participating in the IPL auction for the next two years.

The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to make a serious push for their first IPL title in the upcoming 18th season in 2025. But just days before their opening match on March 24th against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they've faced a significant blow. One of their star players, Harry Brook, has received a two-year ban from the league imposed by the BCCI.

Harry Brook chose to pull out of IPL 2025 due to prior commitments with the England National team. Consequently, under the BCCI's new rules, this talented England batter is now barred from taking part in the IPL auction for the next two years. This news was reported by The Indian Express, and the BCCI has officially informed both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Harry Brook about this decision.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for the IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI source told the publication.

In a formal statement, Harry Brook expressed his sincere apologies to the Delhi Capitals for withdrawing from the IPL 2025. He made this decision in order to dedicate his full attention and commitment to the England national team for the upcoming cricket series. This includes three One Day Internationals against West Indies, as well as a crucial five-match Test series against India.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook said.

“I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date," he added.

“I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he further added.

The 26-year-old Brook had previously decided to withdraw from the 2024 edition of the IPL due to the passing of his grandmother.

