In an Instagram story going viral, Delhi Capitals player Ashutosh Sharma shared his moments of trauma before making it big in the IPL 2025 and said how he could not sleep for the whole night, prayed for the sleep to come and waited for the dawn, when he could go out for a run.

IPL 2025 has sprung many surprises and one of them is Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma, who blasted 66 off 31 balls, remained not out and pulled his team out of the jaws of defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.



But he has undergone his moments of depression, frustration, failure, and desperation to prove himself in the game he had chosen when he was just 11 years old.

Ashutosh Sharma shares moments of depression

In an Instagram story going viral, he shared his moments of trauma and said how he could not sleep for the whole night, prayed for the sleep to come, and waited for the dawn, when he could go out for a run.

Talking about the bouts of depression, he said, "I live in Indore alone. My family members live in Ratlam. I could not sleep in night; I could not sleep for the whole night. Sometimes I remained sleepless till 4 o'clock in the morning. I waited for the remaining period of 2 hours so that I could run in the morning before going to sleep."

Ashutosh Sharma: I could not sleep due to depression

Describing the reasons, Ashutosh Sharma said, "I could not sleep due to depression; people thought my cricket career was over. However, on the other hand, I told myself that I would make it happen, I would not make a comeback."

Talking about his determination, the Delhi Capitals player said, "I wrote on my wardrobe, I am making my comeback stronger."

With the blessings of resilience and hard work, the boy who left his hearth and home at the age of 11 to chase his dreams was finally rewarded.

When the Delhi Capitals were struggling at 65/5, he was sent to the pitch to anchor the chase of 210 against the Super Giants.

His contribution proved to be the most crucial as the last 11 balls he faced fetched 46 runs; he wrapped up the game with a six over the bowler's head.

Stint with Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Earlier, he was selected by the Punjab Kings. Talking about the IPL 2024, Ashutosh Sharma told the New Indian Express, "I missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focused and visualised it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen."

Punjab Kings released him before he was chosen by the Delhi Capitals. However, he said, "Last year was really good but that's history for me. I have taken the positives from there and worked on myself, to improve whatever weaknesses I had. I'm applying what I did in domestic cricket."

Confident of hitting sixes

While playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, Ashutosh Sharma was confident of hitting and sixes and Shahbaz Ahmed was at the receiving end.

He said, "I was confident. It's part of the game. Whether it's an appeal or not a run. It wasn't part of my batting, so I was confident that if he took a single, I would be able to hit a six. I was really confident about my ability."