WATCH: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra applies saliva on the ball against RCB, gets warned by umpire

The clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw Mohammed Siraj keeping his calm to defend 14 runs off the last over as his side beat Rishabh Pant's Delhi by just one run in their fifth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, during the match, DC's leg-spinner Amit Mishra was handed the first warning by the on-field umpire after the veteran leggie was found applying saliva on the ball.

The incident took place at the start of the 7th over when Mishra, before bowling the first ball of his spell, proceeded to apply saliva on the ball.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had placed a ban on bowlers applying saliva on the cricket ball to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The on-field umpire immediately took action and took the ball from Amit Mishra and proceeded to sanitize it before apprising Delhi Capitals skipper about the first warning.

As for the game, Mishra was greeted by a six by Glenn Maxwell towards long-off on the fifth ball of his first over. He eventually had the last laugh after dismissing Maxwell for the fifth time in his IPL career in his very next over.

In the third ball of the ninth over, Mishra tossed the ball outside off-stump and Maxwell proceeded to drag it from outside off-stump for a mighty slog over wide long-on, only to see Steve Smith complete an easy catch.