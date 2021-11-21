Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DB vs CB in Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls have had a fantastic start to their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 winning both their games and start favourites against The Chennai Braves, who are coming off from a loss to Deccan Gladiators in their opening game.
Led by Adil Rashid, the Bulls have been able to restrict oppositions to chaseable scores. On the other hand, the Braves would be hoping for a better all-round show against rampaging Bulls to notch up the first win of this campaign.
Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi
DB vs CB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad
Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapksa, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd
DB vs CB Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed
The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel
Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Playing XI
Mohammad Shahzad, Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapksa, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez, Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd
Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Details
The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, November 21. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.
Squads
Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Gulbadin Naib, Ravi Rampaul, Devon Thomas, Luke Wright
The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal