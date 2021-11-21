Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DB vs CB in Abu Dhabi

Delhi Bulls have had a fantastic start to their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 winning both their games and start favourites against The Chennai Braves, who are coming off from a loss to Deccan Gladiators in their opening game.

Led by Adil Rashid, the Bulls have been able to restrict oppositions to chaseable scores. On the other hand, the Braves would be hoping for a better all-round show against rampaging Bulls to notch up the first win of this campaign.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

DB vs CB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapksa, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd

DB vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapksa, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez, Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, November 21. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Gulbadin Naib, Ravi Rampaul, Devon Thomas, Luke Wright

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal