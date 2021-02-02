Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils T10 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is hotting up in grand style with the Delhi Bulls taking on the Pune Devils in the second match of the triple-header. Delhi Bulls are currently in the second spot in Group A while Pune Devils are in the last spot in Group B. Delhi Bulls have been boosted by the depth in their batting and their bowling and this has helped them immensely in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Pune Devils, on the other hand, have been plagued by immense inconsistency in both departments.

Evin Lewis and Ravi Bopara are in brilliant batting form, whereas the bowlers have been decent. The Pune Devils have lacked the explosiveness in their batting. With the playoff spots intensifying, the matches now assume tremendous importance with every passing day. Apart from the final day when two matches will be played, all the games in the Abu Dhabi T10 League will feature triple-headers.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils – 17th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

DB vs PD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils

Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Alex Davies, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan

DB vs PD Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo(c), Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards

Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton(w), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain(c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Ahmed Raza

Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Davies, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan

Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils Match Details

The match will begin at 7:45 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 2.

Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad.

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain(c), Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar