Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils T10 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
DB vs PD T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils Dream 11 Team Player List.
Delhi Bulls are on top of the table while Pune Devils are at the bottom. (Image credit: DNA Web Desk)
The Abu Dhabi T10 League is hotting up in grand style with the Delhi Bulls taking on the Pune Devils in the second match of the triple-header. Delhi Bulls are currently in the second spot in Group A while Pune Devils are in the last spot in Group B. Delhi Bulls have been boosted by the depth in their batting and their bowling and this has helped them immensely in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Pune Devils, on the other hand, have been plagued by immense inconsistency in both departments.
Evin Lewis and Ravi Bopara are in brilliant batting form, whereas the bowlers have been decent. The Pune Devils have lacked the explosiveness in their batting. With the playoff spots intensifying, the matches now assume tremendous importance with every passing day. Apart from the final day when two matches will be played, all the games in the Abu Dhabi T10 League will feature triple-headers.
Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils – 17th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
DB vs PD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils
Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Alex Davies, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan
DB vs PD Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo(c), Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards
Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton(w), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain(c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Ahmed Raza
Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils Match Details
The match will begin at 7:45 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 2.
Squads
Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad.
Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain(c), Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar Check Dream11 Prediction/ DB Dream11 Team/ PD Dream11 Team/ Delhi Bulls â€‹Dream11 Team/Pune Devils Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more