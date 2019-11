Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for DEB vs NOR today in T10 League 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors

DEB vs NOR Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors match today, November 19.

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan (VC), Lendl Simmons, Daren Sammy

Allrounders: Andre Russell (C), Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

DEB vs NOR My Dream11 Team

DEB vs NOR Probable Playing 11

Team Delhi Bulls (Playing XI): Kusal Perera (WK), Muhammad Usman, Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adil Rashid, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera.

Team Northern Warriors (Playing XI): Sam Billings (WK), Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Daren Sammy (C), Asela Gunaratne, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Chris Wood, Nuwan Pradeep.

