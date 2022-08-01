'Possibility of hand cricket?': Delay in IND vs WI 2nd T20I sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter

IND vs WI 2nd T20I delayed sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter

Cricket is a funny old sport and even in the rapidly changing times, small things can cause major issues. Indian cricket fans experienced this first hand on Tuesday as the second T20I between India and West Indies was delayed because of logistics issues.

At first, it was reported that the match was delayed by 2 hours because the luggage of the players hadn't arrived in St Kitts, where the second match was due to take place. Later on, the match was delayed by another 1 hour and was moved to 11:00 PM Indian Standard time.

Twitterati meanwhile had a field day as they flooded the micro-blogging website with memes and hilarious tweets as they waited for the action to get underway.

READ| CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver in women's 48 kg Judo Final

Here are some of the best reactions:

Game delayed because bags haven’t arrived in St Kitts.

Two teams are discussing the possibility of a hand cricket match if kits don’t arrive in time#WIvIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 1, 2022

Match delayed by 2 hours cos of luggage arriving late. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/L51r6mOgVM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 1, 2022

@cricketaakash@rjraunac@BCCI@ICC



IND vs wi ye international match hai ki Gally cricket match abhi tak koi player's nahi pahuche ground par — Hasan Dawar (@HasanDawar66) August 1, 2022

Match end time will be match start time, just because of stupid luggage. Zomato could deliver in 30 minutes flat.#IndvsWI August 1, 2022

Team India currently have a 1-0 lead over their Caribbean counterparts courtesy of their brilliant batting and clinical bowling in the previous match in Trinidad. Dinesh Karthik scored 41* off just 19 balls, to put the flourish over Rohit Sharma's trailblazing start which saw him score a half-century.

In reply, the West Indies folded for just 122 runs handing the Men in Blue a huge 68-run victory.