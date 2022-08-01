Search icon
'Possibility of hand cricket?': Delay in IND vs WI 2nd T20I sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter

Twitterati had a field day after the second T20I match between India and West Indies on Tuesday was delayed because of luggage issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Cricket is a funny old sport and even in the rapidly changing times, small things can cause major issues. Indian cricket fans experienced this first hand on Tuesday as the second T20I between India and West Indies was delayed because of logistics issues. 

At first, it was reported that the match was delayed by 2 hours because the luggage of the players hadn't arrived in St Kitts, where the second match was due to take place.  Later on, the match was delayed by another 1 hour and was moved to 11:00 PM Indian Standard time. 

Twitterati meanwhile had a field day as they flooded the micro-blogging website with memes and hilarious tweets as they waited for the action to get underway. 

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India currently have a 1-0 lead over their Caribbean counterparts courtesy of their brilliant batting and clinical bowling in the previous match in Trinidad. Dinesh Karthik scored 41* off just 19 balls, to put the flourish over Rohit Sharma's trailblazing start which saw him score a half-century. 

In reply, the West Indies folded for just 122 runs handing the Men in Blue a huge 68-run victory. 

