Deja-vu! Yuvraj Singh hits 4 sixes in one over, for 2nd time in five days

Yuvraj Singh has made a habit of hitting multiple sixes in one over. It seemed like just yesterday he hit four sixes in one over against South Africa Legends, the former India all-rounder repeated the feat within five days of his achievement.

Coming in at No 5 Yuvraj Singh needed to go from ball one and the left-hander didn't disappoint. Yuvraj was playing at 10 off 9 balls with India at 178/3 in 18 overs. However, West Indies Legends decided to throw the ball to the leg-spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo. It proved to be a big mistake from the captain, Brian Lara, especially in a semi-final, bowling a legspinner to a left-hander at the death.

Nagamootoo bowls first ball, a rank long-hop, Yuvraj had all the time in the world to pull it over deep square leg. The next ball, almost a xerox copy of the first delivery, he flat-batted it over deep mid-wicket. Nagamootoo then gets flatter, but he wasn't learning regarding the length as it was short again and Yuvraj slapped it straight down the ground. The bowler and the West Indies took a sigh of relief on the next delivery as Nagamootoo bowled a wide yorker under the left-hander's bat.

However, the relief was short-lived as the high backlift was in action as he slapped the in-the-slot ball over the sightscreen. The final ball of the over was again in the slot but this time Yuvraj failed to connect the ball on the slog-sweep.

But this was just the start of the party as he hit a couple of more sixes in the final over of the innings to take his side's score to 218/3, helping India Legends score 40 runs off the last 12 balls. Yuvraj was dropped on 3 by Suleiman Benn and he definitely made him and his side pay as he smashed 6 sixes in the last 11 balls.

Yuvraj just four days ago had hit four sixes in one over of South African bowler Zander de Bruyn on March 13, in his side's final game in the league stage.