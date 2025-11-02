FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: From Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes for 'Badshah of Bollywood'

King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'

ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses expected soon at icai.org; Check details here

Stop everything! Shah Rukh Khan’s King avatar is the most savage thing online today; WATCH

Massive setback for New Zealand as star batter announces retirement from T20Is ahead of 2026 World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shubhman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and men's squad's special message for Women in Blue, say, 'You don't have to...'

Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in; Check complete exam schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952,

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' min

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Cricket fever grips Mumbai once again as nostalgia from the iconic 2011 World Cup returns ahead of the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final. Fans rush to grab tickets, which sell out within hours, turning the city into a sea of blue and reigniting memories of India’s golden night.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The anticipation for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final reached a peak this weekend, as online tickets for the much-anticipated match between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, sold out within minutes of release. This overwhelming demand, which left thousands of fans without tickets, evoked memories of the fervor surrounding the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup final in the city.

    This unprecedented interest marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in India, with the host nation's team, the Women in Blue, poised for a historic opportunity to claim their first ODI World Cup trophy.

    The official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, experienced an overwhelming surge in traffic, with the final batch of tickets vanishing in what users described as less time than it takes for a Harmanpreet Kaur cover drive. Many users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed frustration and disbelief, as the event page transitioned from "Coming Soon" to "Sold Out" almost instantaneously, leading to allegations of mismanagement and black marketing.

    "It's 2011 all over again," lamented one exasperated fan, referencing the ticketing chaos for the Men's final at Wankhede Stadium. Outside the stadium, long queues formed, with some fans waiting over 36 hours for clarity on offline sales, further underscoring the intense demand.

    Despite the frustration, the rapid sell-out is a powerful testament to the growing popularity of women's cricket. With a new world champion guaranteed—neither India nor South Africa has previously lifted the trophy—the atmosphere for Sunday's final promises to be electrifying, as a packed stadium in Navi Mumbai prepares to witness history.

    Also read| Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...
    This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952,
    Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes
    Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World
    Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' mind games, aims to silence Indian fans in title clash
    Women's World Cup Final: Laura Wolvaardt draws inspiration from Pat Cummins' min
    Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: From Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes for 'Badshah of Bollywood'
    Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes
    King Title Reveal: 'Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand will create history', fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'
    King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan fans are convinced 'Rs 2000 crore loading'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE