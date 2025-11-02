Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

Cricket fever grips Mumbai once again as nostalgia from the iconic 2011 World Cup returns ahead of the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final. Fans rush to grab tickets, which sell out within hours, turning the city into a sea of blue and reigniting memories of India’s golden night.

The anticipation for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final reached a peak this weekend, as online tickets for the much-anticipated match between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, sold out within minutes of release. This overwhelming demand, which left thousands of fans without tickets, evoked memories of the fervor surrounding the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup final in the city.

This unprecedented interest marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in India, with the host nation's team, the Women in Blue, poised for a historic opportunity to claim their first ODI World Cup trophy.

It all comes down to THIS



Watch #INDvSA LIVE, broadcast details here

The official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, experienced an overwhelming surge in traffic, with the final batch of tickets vanishing in what users described as less time than it takes for a Harmanpreet Kaur cover drive. Many users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed frustration and disbelief, as the event page transitioned from "Coming Soon" to "Sold Out" almost instantaneously, leading to allegations of mismanagement and black marketing.

"It's 2011 all over again," lamented one exasperated fan, referencing the ticketing chaos for the Men's final at Wankhede Stadium. Outside the stadium, long queues formed, with some fans waiting over 36 hours for clarity on offline sales, further underscoring the intense demand.

Despite the frustration, the rapid sell-out is a powerful testament to the growing popularity of women's cricket. With a new world champion guaranteed—neither India nor South Africa has previously lifted the trophy—the atmosphere for Sunday's final promises to be electrifying, as a packed stadium in Navi Mumbai prepares to witness history.

