IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'
Yuvraj Singh Jadeja is rewriting the book on Infertility practices, surrogacy and cosmetic gynaecology.
Nitin Gadkari orders QR codes on national highways for...; says, ‘Mai kyu gaali khaun'
Knowing the Enforceability of Arbitration Clause: Anik Iktear Uddin Advocate Interprets the Legal Requirements
When Ananya Panday revealed her relationship equation with rumoured ex-BF Kartik Aaryan: 'I have realised...'
Who is Kruti Goyal? Indian-origin woman joins exclusive Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club, new CEO of Rs 57,000 crore...
Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result
Who is Alyssa Healy? Wife of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose catch missed by Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs AUS WWC semi-final
Deja Vu for India! Phoebe Litchfield's explosive innings in Women's World Cup semi-final remind fans of Travis Head's 2023 heroics
CRICKET
Phoebe Litchfield delivered a Travis Head-style demolition job in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, tearing into Indian bowlers with fearless stroke play. Her explosive innings powered Australia to a dominant position, leaving India stunned and fans reliving deja vu from 2023.
Australian rising star Phoebe Litchfield showcased an electrifying performance in today's Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against India, reminiscent of Travis Head’s match-winning exploits against the same team in the Men's World Cup final two years prior.
The 22-year-old opener burst onto the scene, aggressively targeting the Indian bowlers with a rapid fifty, displaying the same bold intent and commanding authority that Head famously demonstrated in Ahmedabad. Her swift scoring rate placed significant pressure on the host nation's bowling unit, echoing the unrelenting assault that had previously disrupted the Indian Men’s team's rhythm in the 2023 final.
With a final berth at stake and the weight of a billion hopes resting on the opposition, Litchfield’s audacity was unmistakable. She expertly carved boundaries through the off-side and effectively employed the sweep and reverse-sweep, ensuring the scoreboard remained dynamic. At one juncture, her strike rate soared above 100, allowing her to dictate the chase and transform a challenging target into a feasible one.
"It’s almost like watching a rerun," commented former Indian spinner, Anjum Chopra, on commentary.
Litchfield's innings, along with the vital partnerships she established, has laid a robust foundation for the defending champions. It serves as a stark reminder for Indian supporters that, on the grandest stage, it is often a single, game-changing innings from an Australian left-hander that leads to their downfall. The young prodigy’s poise and strategic aggression have solidified her status as a true successor to Australia’s legacy of clutch performers.
Also read| Explained: Why India and Australia players are wearing black armbands in Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final