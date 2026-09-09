'Definitely not five-star': BCCI clears air on India's Asian Games 2026 accommodation

The BCCI has broken its silence on India's Asian Games accommodation, clarifying that the team will not stay in a five-star hotel. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla explained the arrangements, saying the accommodation is good and comfortable despite not being five-star.

Indian cricketers won’t be staying in five-star hotels during the Asian Games 2026 in Japan but the BCCI’s not bothered. The tournament runs from September 17 to October 3 in Nagoya, and BCCI seems happy with what’s being offered, even though it isn’t luxury.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, admitted the lack of top-class hotels in Nagoya caused some concern at first but he made it clear the team will just make do. "Whatever they are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not of five-star but a good accommodation," Shukla said to PTI.

He said the board checked out photos and videos of the place and feels good about the arrangements. The plan is for players to stay in Nagoya, rather than Tokyo or Osaka, which would mean extra travel.

"Whatever has been offered to our cricketers, that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it's comfortable. They will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that's far away," Shukla explained.

Nagoya doesn’t have many hotels, and Tokyo and Osaka are over an hour away by bullet train. Shukla pointed out, "In the Asian Games, all the participants are like families, it doesn't look nice that some teams stay in Tokyo and some in Osaka."

As for cricket facilities—pitch, ground, dressing rooms—the worries here have been sorted out too. "The big issue was the ground, wicket and dressing rooms. They have addressed those things. Asian Cricket Council's team had gone there and now they are satisfied with the ground, the wickets and dressing rooms, everything is fine," Shukla added.

He also dismissed any talk about India sending a B team because of the accommodations. "We sending our B team is complete rumour. Our full contingent is going with the most talented players and I hope that we'll definitely win," he said.

Also read| No Gautam Gambhir for Asian Games 2026; here’s who will coach Team India