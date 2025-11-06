Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction

Ahead of the WPL 2026 Mega Auctions, all five franchises have released their updated squad lists, including major names like Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy. The released players’ pool features several international stars and domestic talents, setting the stage for a high-stakes mega auction.

Following the recent triumph of Indian women in the World Cup in Mumbai, attention now turns to the forthcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The five franchises have revealed their retained player lists in preparation for the 2026 season.

Each franchise is allowed to keep a maximum of five players, which includes up to three Indian players and two overseas players. If a franchise opts to retain five players, at least one must be an uncapped Indian cricketer (both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have retained five players each). The WPL 2026 player auction is scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi.

Full list of released players by all 5 franchises

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Nuzhat Parween, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht, Asha Sobhana

Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Shabnam Shakil, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Simran Shaikh, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alana King, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel

Purse remaining for each of 5 franchises

RCB: Rs 6.15 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 5.70 crore

Gujarat Giants: Rs 9 crore

UP Warriorz: Rs 14.5 crore

In a groundbreaking move, the WPL is set to introduce a right-to-match (RTM) option for franchises during the auction, enabling them to reacquire a player from their 2025 roster.

The highly anticipated mega auction is scheduled to occur in Delhi on November 27.

