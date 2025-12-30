Deepti Sharma shatters major T20I world record in IND vs SL match, becomes first-ever cricketer to..

Team India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in the history books during the IND-W vs SL-W match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma, Team India's star all-rounder, has etched her name in history books by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the T20I format, surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt's tally of 151 wickets. She achieved this milestone during the fifth and final T20I match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. After dismissing Nilakshika Silva, Deepti's wicket tally reached 152, becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer, male or female, to reach 150 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, Deepti also recently became the first-ever cricketer, male or female, to take 150 wickets and score 1,000 runs in T20Is. In Tuesday's match, Deepti took just one wicket in her 4-over spell and leaked 28 runs. In T20Is, Deepti now has 152 wickets in 133 matches, which she scalped at an average of 18.

Deets about IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I match

Sri Lanka won the Toss and decided to field first against the home team. Batting first, the top-order of the Indian batting lineup crumbled in the first 10 overs; however, it was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who stood tall along with Amanjot Kaur and Arundhati Reddy to somehow take the total past 150. In the end, India posted 175 runs in 20 overs with still three wickets in hand.

Chasing 176, Sri Lanka lost their skipper Chamari Athapaththu early, but it was Hasini Perera and Imesha Durani, whose partnership brought their side back into the game. Both the batters even went on to slam their maiden half-centuries.

After the dismissal of both the set batters, Sri Lanka's batting lineup fell like a deck of cards, and in the end, they were short by 15 runs. India won the match and clean sweeped the series 5-0.

Harmanpreet Kaur was declared Player of the Match for her magnificent half-century, and Shafali Verma won the Player of the Series award.