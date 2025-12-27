Deepti Sharma scripts history during IND vs SL 3rd T20I game, becomes first Indian player to...

In the third T20I match against Sri Lanka, India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history after she scalped three wickets. Know more about it here.

Deepti Sharma, star all-rounder, scripted history during the third T20I match against Sri Lanka on Friday, as she became the only Indian player to take 150+ wickets in the format. Not only this, but she also surpassed Australian legend Ellyse Perry to become the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket. In the game, she took three wickets and leaked just 18 runs in Thiruvanathapuram. With this spell, she now has 151 wickets to her kitty in 131 matches with an average of 18.73.

In ODIs, Deepti is the eighth-highest wicket-taker and India's second-leading wicket-taker after Jhulan Goswami, with 162 wickets in 121 matches, taken at an average of 27.32. In Test cricket, she has 20 wickets to her name at an average of 18.10.

Overall, Deepti also scripted history with her spell in the previous match, becoming the first-ever cricketer in both men's and women's cricket to have amassed over 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in the T20 format.

Talking about the T20I match with Sri Lanka, India won the Toss and chose to field first. Batting first, the visitors posted just 112 runs in 20 overs, with the help of short and fine innings from Imesha Dulani and Hasini Perera.

In reply, India chased down the total in the 14th over with eight wickets still in hand. For India, Shafali Verma slammed an unbeaten 79 off 42 balls, which included 11 boundaries and three maximums. This was also Shafali's second consecutive half-century.

Renuka Singh was named the Player of the Match for her four-wicket haul in 4 overs for just 21 runs.