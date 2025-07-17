Deepti Sharma credits THIS star Indian wicketkeeper for her one-handed six in ODI game against England

The Indian women's team defeated England's team on Wednesday by 4 wickets, courtesy of a stellar innings by Deepti Sharma. However, the main attraction of the match was her one-handed six. Know from which Indian player she learnt this style of hitting a maximum. You won't be that surprised, though.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma showcased a stellar performance against England's Women in the 1st ODI match, where she smashed a brilliant half-century. With the help of this knock, Team India managed to clinch the game against England by 4 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. But what caught everyone's attention during Deepti's innings was the one-handed six. Even in the post-match presentation, Deepti mentioned the shot and reflected the inspiration behind it.

Deepti Sharma's inspiration for one-handed six

In the post-match presentation, Deepti said, ''I was waiting for an opportunity like this. I wanted to build a partnership with Jemimah, scores 5-6 runs an over consistently. I have worked a lot on it early days, and it helps on this kind of track. I play these shots in practice, I picked that up from Rishabh Pant. We have played in England before, we enjoy these conditions.''

Deepti Sharma vs England

Deepti Sharma was the top scorer in the Indian squad and was also named the Player of the Match. She scored 62 off 64 balls, which is the highest for a No. 6 or lower batter for Indian Women in an ODI run chase. With this win, India now leads the 3-match series 1-0.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI

England won the Toss and elected to bat first. Indian pacer Kranti Goud dismissed English openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones early. Apart from Goud, Sneh Rana also took two wickets, whereas Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani took one wicket each.

Chasing 259, Indian openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave a power-packed start to the innings. In the end, India chased down the total in the 19th over with 10 balls to spare.