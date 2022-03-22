Deepika Rasangika breaks world record for highest individual score in Women's T20Is

Today was a memorable day for women’s cricket as the world record for the highest individual score was broken by Deepika Rasangika. The 38-year-old batsman who represents Bahrain scored a mammoth 161 off just 66 balls with 31 fours in the extraordinary innings.

The record was made by Rasangika while playing for Bahrain against Saudi Arabia. The Bahrain Women's team achieved another record, reaching the highest T20I total score in the history of women’s cricket at 318 for the loss of just 1 wicket in the allotted 20 overs.

Interestingly, the smashing batsman, Deepika Rasangika, has also represented Sri Lanka in the past.

READ | ICC Women's World Cup: How can Mithali Raj and Co qualify for semis after win over Bangladesh