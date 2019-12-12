Deepika Padukone reveals her all-time favourite Team India cricketer

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reveiled her all-time favourite Team India cricketer during an interview.

Deepika has a very close relation to sports with her father, Prakash Padukone, being one of India's top badminton players of all time.

She is also in the movie ‘83’, a film based on India’s iconic cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev where Deepika is playing the role of Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil.

Her real-life husband Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.

While speaking to StarSports, she revealed how she watches cricket with Ranveer in their free time.

“Ranveer and I watch matches together, he is a very big football fan which everyone knows – but he is also a big cricket fan. We don’t watch every single match, but yes, when there are important games, we either make it a point to sit with each other or with family and friends and make it an event, like the whole nation does,” she claimed.

Speaking about her all-time favourite cricketer, Deepika said its former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

“For me he (Dravid) is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and, he is from Bangalore,” Deepika said.

“At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important."

“A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important,” the star actor added.