IND vs IRE: Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson both reach their maiden half-centuries

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson

Surely India lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan early, but Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda have both put on a dominating show against Ireland as they both each reach their half-centuries.

It was Hooda, who came in after the wicket fell, who went on a smashing performance and brought up his 27-ball fifty - his maiden in T20Is.

Talking about Samson, the opening batter smashed a four to reach his 50 in the midst of the Hooda show. Finally, he too has his maiden T20I fifty.

As for the clash, skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. He made three changes to the side as Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out because of a niggle, and Sanju Samson comes in place of him. Harshal Patel came in place of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in for Yuzvendra Chahal.