IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda gets an upgrade, added to capped category in mega auction list

After securing his dream of playing for Team India, all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been moved up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction ladder as he has now become a capped player. Making his debut earlier this week in the ODI series against West Indies, the revised list, which also featured ten new names, will see the former Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Set No. 3 comprising all-rounders.

Deepak Hooda was originally listed in Set No. 8 but has since been upgraded and his base price even went from INR 40 lakh (USD 53,000 approx) to INR 75 lakh (USD 99,000 approx).

The BCCI had also added 10 players of the U19 World Cup to the IPL mega auction list. The list which was announced on February 1 had a total of 590 cricketers shortlisted from the original 1214 players, but now the total number of players in the auction register has now become 600, according to Cricbuzz.

IPL auction schedule:

The two-day IPL auction will be taking place in Bengaluru behind closed doors on February 12 and 13. According to the schedule, a total of 97 players (up to Set No. 11) will be put up for bidding on Saturday.

The first six sets - which comprises 54 names - will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.

Players 98 to 161 will be up until lunch on Sunday, while the accelerated bidding will begin after lunch on Sunday, from 162.