Deepak Chahar helps India rob Sri Lanka of series leveller, clinch a thriller in Colombo

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as they came from behind to win the second game by three wickets.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 11:48 PM IST

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar's maiden international half-century helped his side rob the hosts, Sri Lanka of a series leveller gaining an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Deepak Chahar stitched an unbeaten 84-run partnership with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar after it seemed all lost when they were reduced to 193/7 with all specialised batsmen back in the hut.

India were down in the dumps as they kept losing one wicket after another. There were small partnerships between Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, then Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya and then Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar, however, they weren't enough for the visitors to keep the momentum of the chase going.

However, the match-clinching partnership came from the two fast bowlers, who first got set and kept the scorecard ticking and when the win was in touching distance they started playing their shots. Deepak Chahar, who came in when India were 160/6 played the ball to its merit and didn't miss a chance when it was there to hit.

He remained unbeaten on 69 off just 82 balls smashing seven fours and a six to help his side get over the line in the final over. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav also notched up his maiden half-century and looked on course for a big one but was trapped LBW by Lakshan Sandakan, which increased Team India's problems.

Sri Lanka, on the back of innings from Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne, piled on 275 runs in the first innings and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the star with the ball getting three crucial wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya.

By the virtue of this win, India will now go into the third game with an opportunity of a clean sweep.

