Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury, Shardul Thakur to join reserves: Reports

Deepak Chahar has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 through injury, and Shardul Thakur is likely to take up his place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

The injury woes for Team India refuse to end as the Men in Blue have been jolted another body blow. Deepak Chahar is likely to miss out on the T20 World Cup 2022 through an injury, with Shardul Thakur likely to replace the pacer in India's reserve list of players. 

Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi were the players in India's reserve list for the T20 World Cup 2022, but as per the latest reports, Mohammed Shami is in the driving seat to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the main roster, since the pacer will miss the marquee event through injury. 

Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are reportedly ready to fly to Australia, with Shami leading the race to replace Bumrah. Team India will have to finalise their squad ahead of the deadline provided by ICC, meaning the final squad list will be confirmed before October 15. 

More to follow...

