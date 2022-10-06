Deepak Chahar not running out SA batter Tristan Stubbs at non-striker's end leaves fans divided

Image Source: Twitter

India bowler Deepak Chahar sparked outrage on social media after deciding not to run out South Africa batsman Tristan Stubbs at the non-end striker's for backing up a little too far. Deepak Chahar's move split fans because it happened only days after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end in a women's ODI match at Lord's.

Deepak Chahar had an opportunity to run out Tristian Stubbs at the non-striker's end in the 16th over of India's third T20I against South Africa in Indore. Stubbs was well out of the crease before Chahar finished his run-up.

Deepak Chahar on the other hand passed up the opportunity and settled for a warning for South Africa's batter. Chahar smiled cheekily when he chose against running Stubbs out, and the South African batter also smiled after the incident.

Deepak Chahar's judgment elicited a sardonic smirk from India captain Rohit Sharma, who was fielding within the 30-yard circle. India went on to lose the third T20I by 49 runs after South Africa posted 227 on the board thanks to a century from Rilee Rossouw.

However, fans on social media moved from condemning Deepak Chahar's choice not to run out Tristian Stubbs to admiring the fast bowler.

Notably, Deepti Sharma's running out of Charlie Dean at Lord's sparked a storm of words between former India and England players. The Marylebone Cricket Club, the sport's governing body, also responded to the event by advising non-strikers to be cautious and not back up too much before bowling.

The ICC rules which were updated in September list the act of a bowler attempting a run out at the non-striker’s end under the ‘Run Out’ section (Law 38). Previously, this was listed under ‘Unfair Play’ (Law 41).

