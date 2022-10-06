Deepak Chahar not running out SA batter Tristan Stubbs at non-striker's end leaves fans divided

India bowler Deepak Chahar sparked outrage on social media after deciding not to run out South Africa batsman Tristan Stubbs at the non-end striker's for backing up a little too far. Deepak Chahar's move split fans because it happened only days after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end in a women's ODI match at Lord's.
Deepak Chahar had an opportunity to run out Tristian Stubbs at the non-striker's end in the 16th over of India's third T20I against South Africa in Indore. Stubbs was well out of the crease before Chahar finished his run-up.
Deepak Chahar on the other hand passed up the opportunity and settled for a warning for South Africa's batter. Chahar smiled cheekily when he chose against running Stubbs out, and the South African batter also smiled after the incident.
Deepak Chahar's judgment elicited a sardonic smirk from India captain Rohit Sharma, who was fielding within the 30-yard circle. India went on to lose the third T20I by 49 runs after South Africa posted 227 on the board thanks to a century from Rilee Rossouw.
However, fans on social media moved from condemning Deepak Chahar's choice not to run out Tristian Stubbs to admiring the fast bowler.
#INDvsSA #INDvSA #DeepakChahar
Deepak Chahar gave warning for Mankad but didn't Run Out Stubbs,
Ashwin from Boundary : pic.twitter.com/L1SZQBw9Eh — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 4, 2022
Deepak Chahar didn't Mankad Stubbs pic.twitter.com/yKW56GVMKi— Huraira Farooque (@HurairaFarooque) October 4, 2022
Ravi Ashwin outside the stadium waiting for Deepak Chahar for not committing mankad #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/dMvGWJySfu — imam hulagur (@imamhulagur) October 4, 2022
Deepak Chahar didn't run the non-striker out and instead gave a warning. No mankad anymore, but did Chahar do the right thing? #INDvSA — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 4, 2022
Deepak Chahar didn't Mankad (Run out) Stubbs...
Le Ashwin : #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/VCp5Ecnrmk — Nidhi Surana (@Nids_surana) October 4, 2022
It takes guts to be Deepti Sharma. Not everyone can be her https://t.co/DG6EIURVS0 — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) October 4, 2022
Notably, Deepti Sharma's running out of Charlie Dean at Lord's sparked a storm of words between former India and England players. The Marylebone Cricket Club, the sport's governing body, also responded to the event by advising non-strikers to be cautious and not back up too much before bowling.
The ICC rules which were updated in September list the act of a bowler attempting a run out at the non-striker’s end under the ‘Run Out’ section (Law 38). Previously, this was listed under ‘Unfair Play’ (Law 41).
