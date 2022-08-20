Deepak Chahar all smiles after Zimbabwe female fans call him cute and ask for a selfie

Deepak Chahar

Surely the comeback to international cricket Deepak Chahar would have expected as after a six-month-long injury layoff, he went on to clinch three wickets in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The right-arm pacer had picked up three for 27 and all his wickets had come inside the powerplay which had broken the host nation's backbone. While India went on to win the clash, the bowling all-rounder earned a huge fan following - especially among the females at the stadium.

Wanting a glimpse of the bowler and trying to get a selfie from him, a Zimbabwe cricketer's family members took turns to click photos with the India pacer after the match.

In a video uploaded by journalist Vimal Kumar, the fans were seen asking for Chahar's permission to take a photo with him.

One of them even asked, "Can I touch you?" and after getting the green light was seen putting her arms on Chahar's shoulder. Another one said, "We are very happy, he was so humble and cute".

WATCH:

Talking about the clash, Chahar said he was pleased to get the kind of support. "In ODI and Test cricket, you really need the crowd to motivate you at times when things are tough. Really happy to see such large gatherings for matches, we missed them a lot during Covid," he said.

Asked if could see himself playing the T20 World Cup, Chahar said: "I can't say if I will be selected or not as that's not in my hands but skill wise I have worked very hard."I think I have picked up from where I had left and today also barring the first two overs, I bowled well. I bowled seven overs at one go which is an indicator that my fitness levels are okay".