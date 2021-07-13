Headlines

Virat Kohli must not go 'overboard with his on-field acts', says Deep Dasgupta

The captain tends to sometimes go overboard and many experts or former cricketers have questioned his on-field conduct.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

The 'King of expressions' Virat Kohli enjoys the game of cricket just like any other die-hard fan of the sport. The Indian skipper does not shy away from showing his emotions on the field especially when he celebrates more than the bowler when a wicket falls.

He is often seen pumping the crowd and even during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, the 32-year-old's famous 'shush' finger celebration caught everyone's attention.

The captain tends to sometimes go overboard and many experts or former cricketers have questioned his on-field conduct.

India's former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta talking about the same feels that Kohli needs to be cautioned as, at times, he goes overboard and there are young kids following him.

Answering a question during his YouTube Q&A session with fans, Dasgupta said, "You talked about him being there as a captain. Yes, he’s the ambassador of the country, especially when you are playing outside India… As I said, I wasn’t in Southampton so I don’t know how he behaved… I agree (he needs to choose his words and gestures in the right way), some of the things, I know he gets carried away. As you said, there are kids who are watching him, he’s a role model for millions of kids and I agree with that."

Kohli's on-field behaviour has remained a point of discussion and though he has transformed significantly, his emotions do get the better of him.

During his maiden Australia tour, in 2011/12, the batsman had made headlines when he showed the middle finger to the ruthless Aussie fans. The spectators were trolling him at the boundary rope and he back to them in his way.

However, over the years, he has started carrying himself on the field for Team India or even for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

As far as cricket is concerned, the Kohli-led India is currently in the United Kingdom, where they will play England in five-match Test series from August-September. 

