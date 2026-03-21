'Deduct from contract': R Ashwin suggests penalty for bowlers who avoid completing four overs in IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed a bold solution to address a growing issue in the Indian Premier League. The veteran spinner suggested that franchises should deduct money from a player’s IPL contract if a bowler decides against completing their full quota of four overs at the last moment.

Cameron Green became the priciest acquisition at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, as the Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time champions, secured him for INR 25.20 crore. The pressure on the 26-year-old is substantial. Setting aside his recent poor performance, there is uncertainty about whether Green will even bowl for the team when the tournament kicks off on March 28. He arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, yet doubts linger regarding his effectiveness.

Since returning from a serious back injury, Green has bowled infrequently and has been utilized sparingly by Australia across various formats. Nevertheless, given his hefty price tag, expectations are high for Green to deliver and fill the significant gap left by Andre Russell following his retirement from IPL.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding Green's bowling capabilities in the T20 league, Ravichandran Ashwin proposed a bold idea, suggesting that if players claim they cannot complete their full overs, their contracts should face deductions. He emphasized that franchises select players with specific roles in mind, and last-minute workload adjustments imposed by national boards can disrupt their strategies and seasonal plans.

“I have one question regarding Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl four overs in every IPL match? Cricket Australia can very well tell him, 'You cannot bowl four overs.’ So we need to wait and see what the situation is regarding him,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“It's very simple. Cricket Australia are saying you play in the IPL, but for us, Test cricket is more important. He's centrally contracted with them. But a similar opportunity should be given to the IPL teams. If you bowl only 2 overs, I will deduct INR 2 crore from your contract fee. If he's not able to deliver the four overs, you have the right to cut the money. When you were coming into the auction, we expected you to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion. If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given INR 25 crore to one player, and he says, ‘I will only bowl one over.’ How will you feel?” he added.

The former Indian spinner also expressed curiosity about how KKR will deploy Green during IPL 2026.

“If I were KKR, I would be thinking, how can I take the best out of Cameron Green. He has to arrive at the party. His confidence would be on the lower side, looking at his recent performances," said Ashwin.

The IPL 2026 season is set to commence with a match between RCB and SRH on March 28. KKR will face off against the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Also read| Dwayne Bravo’s '2 chicks at home' remark catches KKR off guard; Ajinkya Rahane reminds him about live mics