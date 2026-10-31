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'Declare holiday': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled for celebrating Pakistan's win over India at Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has faced social media trolling after celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the Hong Kong Sixes. His reaction to the team's win sparked mixed responses online with the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry once again becoming a talking point among fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

'Declare holiday': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled for celebrating Pakistan's win over India at Hong Kong Sixes
Shehbaz Sharif was trolled after he congratulated Pakistan for their win over India in Hong Kong Sixes. (Image: X)
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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced a wave of social media backlash after he congratulated the national team for their four-wicket win over India in the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 on Friday.

Sharif's celebratory message on X was met with criticism from numerous fans, who questioned the significance of the government making such a fuss over a victory in a six-a-side tournament, which is often viewed more as an entertainment event than a serious cricket match.

The backlash was particularly intense given Pakistan's recent difficulties against India in international cricket. Fans ridiculed the Prime Minister for celebrating a win in this abbreviated format, highlighting the broader rivalry between the two nations. Some even wondered if a result from an exhibition-style tournament was worthy of a congratulatory note from the nation's highest political figure.

Sharif had taken to X to commend the team's performance and recognize the contributions of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Additionally, there was a factual mistake in the tweet from the Pakistan Prime Minister. Sharif referred to the match against India as Pakistan's "opening clash," despite the team having already played their first match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket. I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players," Sharif wrote on X.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

The win was especially significant for Pakistan, coming on the heels of a narrow one-wicket loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier that day. With this victory, the defending champions climbed to the top of Group C, earning two points from two matches.

On the other hand, India found themselves at the bottom of the three-team group, still without any points. They are set to play against the UAE on Saturday in their last group-stage encounter, fully aware that a win is essential to maintain their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Also read| IND vs PAK: Abbas Afridi smashes 35 off 8 balls as Pakistan beat India by 4 wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

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