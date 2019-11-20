Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for DG vs TAB today in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi , Twitter
Dream11 Prediction - Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi
DG vs TAB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match today, November 20.
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad
Batsmen: Shane Watson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando
Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Moeen Ali, Anton Devcich
Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange, Migael Pretorius
DG vs TAB My Dream11 Team
Mohammad Shahzad, Shane Watson (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Moeen Ali (vc), Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange.
DG vs TAB Probable Playing 11
Deccan Gladiators (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Shane Watson (C), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Daniel Lawrence, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zahoor Khan/Migael Pretorius.
Team Abu Dhabi (Playing XI): Alex Davies/Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Avishka Fernando, Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney.
