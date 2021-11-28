Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DG vs NW in Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators, who have won five out of their seven games, currently sit pretty at the top of the table and are the favourites to finish at that position only. The presence of some of the top all-rounders batting next to each other has provided power and depth to their line-up, which has helped them win more consistently.

They now face the Northern Warriors, who have found some form, albeit late and on their day they can destroy any opponent. The Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets in the last game when Moeen Ali smashed 77* runs off just 23 balls, however, they have to keep winning everything from here to keep their hopes alive.

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

DG vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, Tom Moores(w), David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz(c), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(w), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Mark Watt, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors My Dream11 Playing XI

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, November 28. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, Tom Moores(w), David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz(c), Sultan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Anwar Ali, Hamid Hassan, Rumman Raees, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(w), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Mark Watt, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Abdul Shakoor, Kaunain Abbas, Gareth Delany