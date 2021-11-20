Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, T10 League Live Streaming: Where and when to watch DG vs TCB in India

The Gladiators are the much stronger side on paper as compared to The Chennai Braves. They boast a formidable batting unit that can destroy any bowling attack.

The fifth season will see six franchises – Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi – battle it out for the coveted trophy.

All you need to know about Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves:

When and what time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves will begin on November 20 at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves take place?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves will be available on Colors Cineplex (in both English and Hindi) and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

How to watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves will stream live on the Voot Select app and Jio TV.