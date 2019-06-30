'Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar': Kevin Pietersen 'requests' India ahead of England clash

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen urged India not to drop allrounder Vijay Shankar for their match against England on Sunday.

"Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game," Pietersen tweeted.

"Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side. Thanks, boys," he added.

Pietersen's plea, of course, was sarcastic and more support of England than of Shankar.

Vijay Shankar has been in not great touch so far in this World Cup. He has been getting starts not but not making significant contributions with the bat. His most important contribution came in the game against Pakistan where he took two wickets. However, he did not bowl a single ball in India's last two matches.

It may also be noted that Pietersen has been vouching for Rishabh Pant since the start of the World Cup. After Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out, Pietersen had suggested that Pant should be brought in and he should play at number four from the word go.

Pietersen's tweet suggests that he will rather have England face a Indian side that has Vijay Shankar than one with Rishabh Pant.

England is in a spot of bother in the tournament as they find themselves in a must-win situation against India. England currently has eight points from seven matches.

Currently, England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are all in contention for the semi-final berth and if England loses their match against India, they would find it really difficult to progress to the knock-out stage. On the other hand, India are placed at the second place in the tournament standings with 11 points from seven matches and they are the only undefeated team in the tournament.