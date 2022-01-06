IND vs SA: Dean Elgar plays captain's knock, guides South Africa to victory in 2nd Test

Team India who were looking to win the second Test and even the series were denied happiness by South African skipper Dean Elgar who played a captain knock to guide his side towards a historic 7-wicket victory at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa has beaten India for the first time in a Test at the Bull Ring.

The Proteas made a good start to the 240-run chase as they had ended Day 3 at 118/2. Captain Dean Elgar (96* off 188) was standing firm and was unstoppable. The score of 240 is also South Africa's highest fourth-innings successful chase.

Highest individual scores by SA captain vs India:

118 K Wessels Durban 1992/93

96* D Elgar Joburg 2021/22

95* K Wessels Joburg 1992/93

94 G Smith Cape Town 2006/07

When it came to Day 4, most of the day was wasted due to rain, but that did not hamper the mood of the host side as they went on with a good flow.

He had earlier found some able assistance from opening partner Aiden Markram score scored 31 off 38, before the man with the golden arm, Shardul Thakur, sent him back. Keegan Petersen then added 28 runs on the board off 44 balls before R Ashwin got the better of him.

Best figures for an Indian seamer in a Test defeat:

9/83 Kapil Dev v WI Ahmedabad 1983/84

8/86 J Srinath v Pak Kolkata 1998/99

7/61 S Thakur v SA Joburg 2021/22*

On the fourth day, Rassie van der Dussen (40 off 92) also looked in control and helped extend their dominance. The Indian bowlers were seen getting frustrated, but nothing could be done.

Elgar was supported by Temba Bavuma (23 off 45) as they smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park. With this victory, the South African side have levelled the three-match Test series 1-1.

Highest successful 4th innings chases by SA at home:

335 vs Aus Durban 2001/02

284 vs Eng Old Wanderers 1905/06

240 vs Ind Johannesburg 2021/22*

236 vs Aus Cape Town 2011/12

Earlier, The Wanderers Stadium was under the clouds, and it's currently drizzling at the venue. BCCI had shared a video of the stadium, with covers being brought upon to cover the pitch. However, around 7:15 PM IST, the play resumed and revealed that a total of 34 overs would be bowled.

Highest successful 4th innings chases vs India:

339 Aus Perth 1977/78

276 WI Delhi 1987/88

240 SA Johannesburg 2021/22*

213 NZ Wellington 1998/99

211 SA Cape Town 2006/07

The final clash will now take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, where the decider will be played from January 11.