DDCA unveils Gautam Gambhir stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium, former cricketer calls it a 'matter of great pride'

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled the Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled the Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The former India opener turned politician was present during the occasion and called it a 'matter of pride.

He shared pictures from the unveiling ceremony on Twitter and wrote, "Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step".

Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step. pic.twitter.com/HcWilZlrho — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 26, 2019

Gambhir has represented Delhi in the domestic circuit from 1999-2018. He even played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s.

The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format and 10077 runs in the List A.

The 38-year-old's unbeaten 130 for Delhi during the Ranji Trophy 2007-08 final against Uttar Pradesh had helped his side clinch victory by nine wickets.

In September, a stand at the Arun Jaitely Stadium was named after India captain Virat Kohli.