DDCA unveils Gautam Gambhir stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium, former cricketer calls it a 'matter of great pride'

Headlines

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England's squad for New Zealand series

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Watch: Nita Ambani gives glimpse of granddaughter Veda in viral video, poses with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani in London

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England's squad for New Zealand series

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Fastest centuries in Asia Cup history

Players with most ducks in Asia Cup history

8 Symptoms of PCOD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive with cake and balloons to wish father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

HomeCricket

Cricket

DDCA unveils Gautam Gambhir stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium, former cricketer calls it a 'matter of great pride'

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled the Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 10:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled the Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

The former India opener turned politician was present during the occasion and called it a 'matter of pride.

He shared pictures from the unveiling ceremony on Twitter and wrote, "Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step".

Gambhir has represented Delhi in the domestic circuit from 1999-2018. He even played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s. 

The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format and 10077 runs in the List A.

The 38-year-old's unbeaten 130 for Delhi during the Ranji Trophy 2007-08 final against Uttar Pradesh had helped his side clinch victory by nine wickets. 

In September, a stand at the Arun Jaitely Stadium was named after India captain Virat Kohli.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

How a chartered accountant became billionaire investor with net worth of Rs 40000 crore? Story of India's Warren Buffett

CTET Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date, check latest update here

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Himachal: 51 killed in Himachal rains, 14 of them in Shimla landslides

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE