DDCA to unveil Gautam Gambhir stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium next month

Following months of deliberation by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Gautam Gambhir to finally have a stand named after him in Arun Jaitley stadium.

According to Indian Express, the move could happen as early as next month at the start of the Ranji Trophy.

“The Apex Council had approved the stand in Gautam Gambhir’s name. It was to be near the stadium end (Ambedkar football stadium),” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

The decision comes three days after Rajat Sharma quit as DDCA president on Saturday citing ‘pulls and pressures’ within the board.

The minutes of the emergent meeting of the Apex Council in the first week of June state: “The proposal was approved unanimously and the CEO was directed to take necessary action in this regard. He (Manchanda) proposed that one stand in DDCA may be named as ‘Gautam Gambhir Stand’ as a mark of recognition and appreciation of the contribution by Mr Gautam Gambhir in national and international cricket.”

Earlier in September, India captain Virat Kohli was honoured with a stand named after him in Arun Jaitley stadium.

Former India cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath also have a stand in their name at the stadium.