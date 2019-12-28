DDCA calls back Kuldeep Yadav, Lakshay Thareja for 'misbehaving' with woman in Kolkata ahead of U23 match against Bengal

Two Delhi U-23 cricketers have been sent back home by the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from Kolkata after allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel just a day before their CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

The players under the cosh are Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja according to ANI reports.

DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara had his say about this and promised that a total investigation will take place regarding the matter.

“I wasn’t there, but Sanjay Bhardwaj was there, will get a fair idea once he returns to Delhi tonight. But the boys have been called back and the matter is set to be looked into by a disciplinary committee,” Tihara was quoted as saying by IANS.

Another official claimed that it's a case of the two players in the team hotel, misbehaving with a couple of women.

“While they are claiming that they were only talking loudly in the corridor and knocked on a couple of doors in a playful manner, there is more to it and needs investigating and the players might be suspended for a lengthy period of time,” the official said.