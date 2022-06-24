DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2022

In match number 2 of TNPL 2022, DD will take on RTW

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) back and the first match of TNPL 2022 was a cracking game which went right down to the super over. If this is a sign of things to come, fans of TNPL are in for a ride this season.

In the second match of TNPL 2022, Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) will go at each other with hammers and tongs. The match will be played at Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Last season's table-toppers Ruby Trichy Warriors stumbled at the final hurdle as they lost the summit clash to Chepauk Super Gillies, but they will be looking to go one step better this season.

On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons finished the last season in the third position and they will also hope to go the distance.

Talking about the head-to-head record of these two sides, Dindigul Dragons have won four of their last five matches against Ruby Trichy Warriors.

DD vs RTW – TNPL 2022

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for TNPL 2022

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Hari Nishanth, Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), K Vishal Vaidhya

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Nidhish Rajagopal

Bowlers: Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (vc), Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suthesh

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (c), Yazh Arun Mozhi

DD vs RTW​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

K Mani Bharathi, Nidhish Rajagopal, Hari Nishanth, Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), K Vishal Vaidhya, Antony Dhas, Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (vc), Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Match Details

The match begins at 07:15 PM IST and will take place at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Friday, June 24, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.