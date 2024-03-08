Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CMF Buds now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

DCW vs UPW, Match 15 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.69 crore sportscar, becomes India’s first to…

Karnataka bans use of drinking water to wash cars, maintain gardens, imposes fine of Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

CMF Buds now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

DCW vs UPW, Match 15 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

This Mughal queen turned Hindu after her husband's death

Health benefits of having an early dinner 

Bowlers with most wickets for LSG in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Meet engineer-turned-YouTuber worth Rs 58 crore, PM Modi called him BJP-wallah, trolled for controversial interview of..

HomeCricket

Cricket

DCW vs UPW, Match 15 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) season of 2024, an anticipated showdown awaits as Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to face UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 15 on March 8 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC has emerged as a formidable force in WPL 2024, boasting a stellar record of four victories in five matches, all but guaranteeing themselves a coveted spot in the upcoming playoffs.

On the flip side, UP Warriorz find themselves at the fourth spot in the points table, having suffered a setback with a recent defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), accumulating four points from five matches.

DC's primary objective is to clinch the top position, thereby ensuring a direct qualification for the final, a remarkable achievement they accomplished in the preceding season. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have set their sights on winning a minimum of two out of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

The match promises a thrilling encounter as both teams strive to fulfill their respective playoff ambitions in the highly competitive landscape of the WPL 2024 season. Fans can expect a clash of skill, strategy, and determination as these teams vie for supremacy on the cricketing stage.

Live streaming details

When is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place on Friday, March 8.

Where is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. 

At what time will the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch report

The recent matches in WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have witnessed a cumulative run total exceeding 350. Anticipating another batter-friendly pitch, fans can expect an exciting encounter in Delhi for the upcoming match tonight.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi indicates favourable conditions with no rain expected. The minimum temperature is projected to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach approximately 27 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather. 

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

Heartwarming video of elderly man and dog watching sunset melts internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement