DCW vs UPW, Match 15 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) season of 2024, an anticipated showdown awaits as Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to face UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 15 on March 8 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC has emerged as a formidable force in WPL 2024, boasting a stellar record of four victories in five matches, all but guaranteeing themselves a coveted spot in the upcoming playoffs.

On the flip side, UP Warriorz find themselves at the fourth spot in the points table, having suffered a setback with a recent defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), accumulating four points from five matches.

DC's primary objective is to clinch the top position, thereby ensuring a direct qualification for the final, a remarkable achievement they accomplished in the preceding season. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have set their sights on winning a minimum of two out of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

The match promises a thrilling encounter as both teams strive to fulfill their respective playoff ambitions in the highly competitive landscape of the WPL 2024 season. Fans can expect a clash of skill, strategy, and determination as these teams vie for supremacy on the cricketing stage.

Live streaming details

When is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place on Friday, March 8.

Where is the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time will the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The Match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch report

The recent matches in WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have witnessed a cumulative run total exceeding 350. Anticipating another batter-friendly pitch, fans can expect an exciting encounter in Delhi for the upcoming match tonight.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi indicates favourable conditions with no rain expected. The minimum temperature is projected to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach approximately 27 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather.

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor