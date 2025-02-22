DC-W vs UPW-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 8 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

The Delhi Capitals Women are gearing up to take on the UP Warriorz Women in the eighth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 at Kotambi Stadium. A total of 32 matches will be held in the group stages, with the top team on the leaderboard securing a direct spot in the final. The teams finishing in the next two positions will compete in the eliminator, with the winner advancing to face the top team in the grand finale.

Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals are eager to clinch their first title after finishing as runners-up in the past two seasons. With a solid core squad and the addition of wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce, the team appears stronger than ever. The Capitals feature talented Indian players like Shafali, Jemimah, Shikha, and Radha Yadav, alongside skilled overseas players. With two wins and one loss in three matches this season, they are certainly a formidable opponent.

On the other hand, the UP Warriorz suffered a defeat in their opening match against the Gujarat Giants, managing to score only 143 runs. Despite a promising start from their bowlers, the Warriors were unable to defend their total, resulting in an easy win for the opposition. Their recent loss to the Delhi Capitals has left them eager to make a comeback, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive match ahead.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women, 8th Match

Date & Time: Feb 22, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

DC-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King

DC-W vs UPW-W My Dream11 team

Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma (vc), Sarah Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

