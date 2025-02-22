Check out the live streaming details for Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The upcoming match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women in the 8th match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 is generating a lot of excitement. This will be the second time these two teams face off in the tournament, with Delhi Capitals having won the previous encounter by 7 wickets with a ball to spare.

Delhi Capitals Women have had a strong season thus far, winning two out of the three games they’ve played. In contrast, UP Warriorz Women are struggling at the bottom of the table, having lost both of their matches.

In their last meeting in Vadodara, Delhi Capitals Women achieved a convincing victory over UP Warriorz Women by seven wickets. Kiran Navgire made a notable contribution for UP Warriorz, scoring 51 runs off 27 balls, but it was Meg Lanning from Delhi Capitals who shone with her impressive innings of 69 runs off 49 balls. Annabel Sutherland was awarded the player of the match for her outstanding performance, taking 2 wickets for 26 runs and scoring 41 runs not out.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 22. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is renowned for its batting-friendly nature. With a fast outfield and short boundaries, it is a paradise for batsmen, resulting in high scores and numerous sixes being hit into the stands.

Weather report

The weather at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be pleasant and ideal for the upcoming match. The temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius, providing a comfortable environment for both players and spectators. The sky will be mostly clear with just 10 percent cloud cover.

Predicted playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor/Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen

