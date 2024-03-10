Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DC-W vs RCB-W, Match 17 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meet daughter of Pakistan's richest man, whose net worth is less than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, made dona

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Meet ex-beauty queen born in Muslim family, worked with Amitabh, quit films to get married, survived cancer, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meet daughter of Pakistan's richest man, whose net worth is less than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, made dona

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

8 animals that live far away from water 

7 superfoods for healthy liver

8 animals with biggest horns

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet ex-beauty queen born in Muslim family, worked with Amitabh, quit films to get married, survived cancer, is now...

Miss World contestants walk the ramp with stars of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi at Sakal Ban song launch

Meet actress who charged 5 times as much as Salman Khan, made him ‘unemployed’, quit films after blockbuster debut for…

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 17 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their seventh match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Sunday. DC holds the second spot on the points table with eight points, having won four matches and lost two in the tournament. They stumbled in their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with four consecutive victories.

In their recent match, DC faced a setback against UP Warriorz, losing by one run. UPW chose to bat after winning the toss, and Deepti Sharma's stellar performance led them to a total of 138. Meg Lanning scored 60 runs in DC's chase, but Deepti's outstanding bowling, including a hat-trick, dismantled their batting lineup.

RCB, currently third on the table with three wins in six games, suffered a loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous match by 19 runs. Eager for a comeback, they aim to challenge DC in their upcoming encounter.

Match Details

Date and Time: The Match 17 of WPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be taking place on Sunday (March 10). The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana

DC-W vs RCB-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Sabbhineni Meghana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey (C), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left medical career to become IAS officer, career to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Meet actor whose father was clerk, he became superstar after debut, worked in over 540 films, his net worth is..

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being called 'gold-digger' for marrying Raj Kundra: 'I think people forgot...'

Meet man who spent his childhood in extreme poverty, built Rs 7000 crore company, then got Rs 5000 crore due to...

PM Modi to present first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today, check list of nominees

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement