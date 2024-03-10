DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 17 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their seventh match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Sunday. DC holds the second spot on the points table with eight points, having won four matches and lost two in the tournament. They stumbled in their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with four consecutive victories.

In their recent match, DC faced a setback against UP Warriorz, losing by one run. UPW chose to bat after winning the toss, and Deepti Sharma's stellar performance led them to a total of 138. Meg Lanning scored 60 runs in DC's chase, but Deepti's outstanding bowling, including a hat-trick, dismantled their batting lineup.

RCB, currently third on the table with three wins in six games, suffered a loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous match by 19 runs. Eager for a comeback, they aim to challenge DC in their upcoming encounter.

Match Details

Date and Time: The Match 17 of WPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be taking place on Sunday (March 10). The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana

DC-W vs RCB-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Sabbhineni Meghana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey (C), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur