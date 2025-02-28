DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025: The Capitals led by Meg Lanning, successfully chased down the target of 124 runs in just 14.3 overs.

The Delhi Capitals women's team triumphed over the Mumbai Indians women's team in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2025, held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 28. This victory marked Delhi's second win in a row, showcasing their strong performance in the league. They now lead the WPL 2025 Points Table with eight points from six matches.

Under Meg Lanning's captaincy, the Capitals successfully chased down a target of 124 runs in just 14.3 overs. Lanning was instrumental in the win, scoring an unbeaten 60 runs off 49 balls, which included nine boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a key role, remaining not out with 15 runs off 10 balls.

The opening partnership between Lanning and Shafali set a solid foundation for Delhi, combining for an 85-run stand. Shafali's aggressive knock of 43 runs off 28 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes, set the pace for the chase.

Mumbai Indians managed to break this partnership in the 10th over when Amanjot Kaur dismissed Shafali, caught by Amelia Kerr. However, Lanning and Jemimah ensured a smooth finish, adding 39 runs for the second wicket.

In the first innings, Delhi's bowlers effectively restricted the Mumbai Indians to 123/9 in their 20 overs after choosing to field first. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani were the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets, while Shikha Pandey and Annabel Sutherland chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer for the Mumbai Indians with 22 runs, supported by Hayley Matthews (22), Nat Sciver-Brunt (18), Amanjot (17), and Amelia Kerr with notable contributions.

