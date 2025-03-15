DC-W vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for the final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals Women will face Mumbai Indians Women in the final of the Womens Premier League 2025 on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium. DC finished above MI in the points table and qualified for the final directly.

MI defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to reach the final. DC won both their league games against MI. They are the favorites going into the final, but MI is a strong team and one-time champions. They will be playing their second final, while DC lost in the WPL 2024 final.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final

Date & Time: Mar 15, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (C), Amelia Kerr (VC), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Arundhati Reddy, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

DC-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Jonassen, Hayles Matthews (Vice-Captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Shabnam Ismail, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

