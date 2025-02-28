DC-W vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi Capitals Women, currently ranked second in the WPL 2025, are set to face off against the table-topping Mumbai Capitals Women in the 13th game of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals Women have secured three wins and suffered two defeats in their five games, accumulating a total of six points. Their recent victory against Gujarat Giants Women, following a loss to UP Warriorz Women, has put them in a position to potentially claim the top spot in the standings by defeating Mumbai Indians Women.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians Women are leading the tournament with three wins and one loss in their four games, also totaling six points. With three consecutive wins under their belt, they are determined to solidify their position at the top of the table.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, 13th Match

Date & Time: Feb 28, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Shikha Pandey

DC-W vs MI-W My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland, Shabnim Ismail

