Check out the live streaming details for the Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The stage is set for an exhilarating match between the Mumbai Indians Women and the Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL 2025. This highly anticipated clash will take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 28, with live action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Currently, Mumbai Indians Women are leading the points table with 3 wins from 4 matches, while Delhi Capitals Women are closely following in second place with 3 wins from 5 matches. Both teams have showcased their dominance this season with strong lineups, setting the stage for an intense battle as they vie for the top spot on the points table.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 28. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has provided a well-balanced playing surface in the six matches held during WPL 2025. Batsmen have appreciated the consistent pace and bounce, while bowlers, including both pacers and spinners, have also been able to make an impact on the game. The stadium has seen a variety of matches, ranging from high-scoring thrillers to low-scoring battles, creating a fair competition for all aspects of the game.

Weather report

The weather for today's WPL match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium appears to be favorable, with a temperature of 22 degrees and a real feel of 21 degrees in the evening. The skies will remain partly cloudy with 100 percent cloud cover, but there is only a 1 percent chance of precipitation, guaranteeing an uninterrupted contest.

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

