Check out the live streaming details for the Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2025 Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

It's finally here—the ultimate showdown! The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2025 Final at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC is on a quest for their very first championship title, while MI aims to add yet another trophy to their impressive collection.

Delhi Capitals earned their spot in the final by finishing at the top of the league stage, winning five out of eight matches and boasting a better net run rate than Mumbai. After narrowly missing out in the last two finals, DC is more determined than ever to claim victory this time.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians made it to the final by defeating the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator match by 47 runs. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt were instrumental in this win, each scoring 77 runs and helping the team reach a total of 213. Matthews also made her mark with the ball, taking three wickets, while Amelia Kerr added two more to the tally.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 15. The match will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at Brabourne Stadium are ideal for batting, offering minimal assistance to bowlers. The stadium has hosted 14 WPL matches, with an average first innings score of 171. This season, the average first innings score has increased to 197 after three matches.

Weather report

The forecast for the Saturday night final predicts warm and clear weather, with temperatures reaching around 25 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

