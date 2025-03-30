DC vs SRH Match Report: With Mitchell Starc's fifer and Faf du Plessis' hard-hitting 50, Delhi Capitals registered a comfortable victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Take a look at the match report of the DC vs SRH game.

DC vs SRH Match Report: Match No. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been won by the Axar Patel-led side convincingly in Visakhapatnam. It was a complete show of dominance from Delhi Capitals, be it in terms of bowling or batting. DC registered a thumping 7-wicket victory against SRH with four complete overs to spare. The match also marked the debut of KL Rahul in the DC side and Zeeshan Ansari in the SRH camp. Take a detailed look at what happened in the DC vs SRH clash.

Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals. Cummins also informed that Zeeshan Ansari has replaced Simarjeet Singh for the game, which later turned out to be a good decision for the Orange Army.

First Innings

Since the beginning of IPL 2025, cricket fans have been expecting a 300-run total from SRH as the Orange Army has more 250-plus totals in IPL history. But, this game also turned out to be disappointing for their fans as SRH failed to even touch the 200-run mark. Not only this, SRH were bowled out at 163 in the 19th over with 8 balls to spare. For Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc took his first 5-fer of the season and also clinched the Purple Cap. Aniket Verma surprised everyone with his batting in the game and scored 74 runs off just 41 balls.

Second Innings

Delhi Capitals openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis decimated the SRH bowling lineup from the first over. Things became interesting when Zeeshan ANsari was introduced to bowl against DC as he picked all three wickets for SRH in the game and dismissed both the openers and KL Rahul. In the end, Delhi won the game comfortably by 7 wickets, gaining two more points ad jumping to the second spot in the Points Table,